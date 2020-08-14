As community veteran groups continue to support transitioning and retired service members in the Camp Lejeune area, a husband and wife team are leading the charge for their respective organizations. Randall and Sherry Cox have assumed command of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 16 and the chapter’s Auxiliary Unity respectively.
A Vietnam War veteran, Randall Cox served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1972 to 1978. Following his end of active service as a corporal, Cox would go on to work for 40 years in the area around Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, bringing his total time in the federal sector to 46 years. Sherry Cox spent 27 years working in cardiac care as a nurse, in addition to being a paralegal and a licensed cosmetologist.
“I always ask her what she wanted to do when she grew up,” said Randall Cox, who has been involved with the DAV since 1978 and Chapter 16 for five years. “I just don’t want to grow up, so I’m not going to,” replied Sherry, who is in her second term as commander. The two find their marriage improves lines of communication between DAV Chapter 16 and the Auxiliary.
“We work hand-in- hand outside the office to keep harmony between the chapter and Auxiliary Unit to support our community’s veterans,” Sherry Cox said.
Events the two have helped the groups put on have included a Veteran’s Day ceremony as well as weekly Tuesday dinners and BINGO nights at the chapter
hall in Jacksonville. The groups are also heavily involved in Veteran Stand Downs, biannual events that support homeless or at-risk veterans in Onslow County and the surrounding area.
“It is not a hobby,” Randall Cox said. “It is our life’s work. I have been retired since 2012 and am giving my all to help disabled veterans.”
The organization holds general chapter meetings and the Cox’s encourage veterans in the community to come out and see what the groups offer. “Everything we do is focused one hundred percent on supporting veterans,” Sherry Cox said.
For more information on DAV Chapter 16 and its Auxiliary Unit, visit https:// davnc16.com/ or call (910) 455-3400.