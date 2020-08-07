Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ihor Sywanyk passed away Friday, Aug. 1, at the age of 78. Sywanyk was a cornerstone of the Jacksonville veteran community as the proprietor of Sywanyk’s Scarlet and Gold Traditions.
Born in the Ukraine in 1942, Sywanyk’s family fled in 1944 due to the German invasion of WWII. Sywanyk’s family immigrated in 1950 through Ellis Island, New York, before finding a home in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1964, Sywanyk enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 22, the second oldest recruit in his class. In a 1998 interview, he would recall his motivation for joining.
“I think I’d seen a couple of films on the Marine Corps and I was impressed with the Corps period,” Sywanyk said. “The uniforms. You always hear about the Corps discipline and the history and I knew very little about the Corps from what I’d read, which wasn’t much. I’d seen some movies. Then a good friend
of mine joined the Corps a couple of years before I did. As a matter of fact he quit school and joined the Marine Corps. And he came home on leave, graduated from Boot Camp and he came right to the school and walked around in his greens, looked good and had that, it was probably one of the reasons why, not entirely, but . . . recruiters didn’t have to recruit me, you know what I mean? I went in and I didn’t care what they gave me. I just wanted to be a Marine, that’s it, so I was easy.”
Following his graduation, Sywanyk would spend time at Twentynine Palms, San Diego, Okinawa and Germany before being stationed at Camp Lejeune in 1980 as company gunny for 2nd Tanks Battalion. Following his promotion to first sergeant, Sywanyk was attached to 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, spending time in Beirut as first sergeant of Kilo Company. As a sergeant major, Sywanyk was the senior enlisted with 8th Motor Battalion in Operation Desert Storm. He also served as sergeant major for 26th Marine Aircraft Group. He retired in 1996 after nearly 33 years of service.
In his time in Jacksonville, Sywanyk became part of a growing veteran community. His club, opened in 1995, is a private establishment and venue for a number of functions such as Marine Corps Birthday Balls and weddings. It also showcased Sywanyk’s other passion - history.
“Started collecting in 1969,” Sywanyk said in the interview. “I found a couple of emblems that I have displayed now, as you entered the door. Not having any intention of collecting. They were the old 1932 droop-wing emblems (a style of eagle from 1930 worn by all Marines) which cost me $2.”
The collection, once believed to be the largest of its kind, was a dream of the late sergeant major - one that showcases the history of the Marine Corps and, by extension, Camp Lejeune.