How many times over the last couple of months have we opened up an email to read those words? As we progress through the strange new world that COVID-19 seems to have created, there’s no doubt that it’s been uncertain and chaotic, but it seems like every organization that’s ever emailed us needs to remind us of that fact.
For me, it was already a bit of an uncertain and chaotic time even before COVID-19 came to town. Not long before lockdowns and quarantines began in earnest, the Commandant of the Marine Corps had released his design to streamline the Corps and make it a more efficient fighting force. Part of that was the elimination of certain elements of the Corps, with one of those elements being my battalion. When I learned that 3d Battalion, 8th Marines was one of the battalions that would be stood down at the end of FY21, it came as a bit of a shock, and indeed, opened the door to uncertain and chaotic times. What does this mean for training? What about deployment? How long will it take us to stand down a Marine infantry battalion?
Of course, the answers were, training is continuous, deployment is still happening, and it will take us as long as it needs to take us to stand down. Those answers brought some measure of comfort. I guess, though, there was no need for me to feel like times were uncertain and chaotic, either when we got the news that 3/8 was standing down, or when COVID-19 reared its ugly head.
From my religious tradition, as a Christian, I look to Matthew 6:34, in the latter half of Christ’s Sermon on the Mount, where he says “Do not worry about tomorrow – tomorrow will worry about itself.” And that helps me get through each day. Why should I worry about the things that haven’t happened yet, that I can not necessarily control, when I could be looking at today, and figuring out how to best get through what’s right in front of me?
I know that in seventeen months, the battalion that proudly proclaims that Fortune Favors the Bold will see its mission come to an end. I know that the Coronavirus Disease 2019 will be with us indefinitely. I also know that I have nearly a thousand Marines and Sailors who need to get through today before tomorrow rolls around, and so I make that my priority instead of worrying about the things I can’t control.
It can be hard to not worry about the future, but sometimes it’s the best thing we can do. In these uncertain and chaotic times, let’s all remember to make it through today before we worry about what comes next.