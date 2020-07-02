Onslow County Sheriff releases tips for safe holiday highway travel
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller has a few tips for those traveling over the July 4 weekend. With Onslow County’s proximity to numerous beaches in the Carolinas, as well as military residents who might want to spend a weekend away, high traffic is a near certainty over Independence Day.
Miller released the following tips to keep motorists alert, informed and safe.
• Always shift your attention every few seconds, constantly scanning the road ahead and behind you. Never blankly stare ahead nor fix your gaze on one point on the road.
• When passing an automobile, always glance at the ground beside the front wheel of the car you intend to pass. You will know instantly if the car is about to veer – giving you an extra few seconds to respond.
• You should pull out into the opposite lane of traffic when passing while you are still well behind the car in front. This should give you time and space to build up speed and will enable you to pull back into your own lane should the need arise. Never cut abruptly out of your lane into the opposite lane when passing.
• Always signal your intentions with your brake lights, turn signals, horn and/or headlights so that other drivers will see you well before you change course.
• “Aim high” in steering. Glance frequently at points well ahead of you. Not only will this help your steering, but it will also help you check the position of vehicles in front of you as well as oncoming traffic.
• Never follow too close. As your speed increases, it take you substantially longer to stop. It is good to have an extra cushion of space in front of you if you are being tailgated, in slippery conditions or have low visibility.
• If it is raining, turn your headlights ON.
Miller closed by calling for drivers to stay kind and level-headed while on the road.
“Lastly, I would remind all motorists to practice the Golden Rule when driving,” Miller said. “Be courteous and tolerant of other drivers. Please do not get angry with bad drivers or reckless ones – just get out of their way. Let us make this summer a safe one on the roads in Onslow County.”
Heading to Onslow Beach this July 4 weekend?
Here are a few tips to keep in mind:
• Heed all directions from law enforcement personnel who will be directing traffic.
• Parking is limited; overflow parking will be provided to the maximum extent possible.
• Use designated loading/unloading areas before proceeding to the overflow parking areas.
• Anyone parking in unauthorized areas will be ticketed.
• Obey all posted signs. Fishing and swimming areas will be clearly designated.
• Continue to social distance.
• Wear your mask if you are unable to social distance or are in an enclosed area such as the Marine Mart or the bathroom.