Kenansville Elementary School, a K-8 school, hosted a Veterans Day Celebration to honor local veterans in the Duplin county area, Nov. 8.
Artheresa Best, a career technical education teacher at KES, was the driving force behind the Veterans Day Celebration.
“My father died in Vietnam when I was eight years old and we never got to thank him for his sacrifice,” said Best. “Every year my middle school students have a community service project. It is near and dear to my heart to have them host this event. Students need to understand that real people with lives and families are behind the uniform. This event gives them the chance to hear from veterans and talk to them face to face.”
This was the first time that the school has hosted such an event, but according to the faculty it will continue for years to come.
“We felt the need to show students how to honor our veterans and show them respect,” said Brent Stafford, principal of KES. “We understand the best way to do that is to lead by example. Children need to learn that we have a lot of freedoms in this country that many people in the world do not. Children need to understand that those freedoms are not free. These veterans and their brothers and sisters in arms are the ones paying with their service and with their lives.”
Many veterans from Kenansville were in attendance to show the students that veterans do not always live in the military towns; veterans are everywhere. Children were surprised to learn that some of their neighbors served and listened intently as stories were shared by the men and women of their community.
“I moved to Kenansville many years ago, but I was born at Onslow Memorial and raised on Bell Fork Road in the heart of Jacksonville,” said retired U.S. Army master sergeant Steven Murrill. “I have volunteered with these kids for a while now. I was one of the first people here to help when they decided to get a step team, and they needed to learn how to march. While many of these kids knew I was former military, many were surprised to learn I was in for 25 years. Many of these kids figured towns like Jacksonville have all the veterans in them. It is our job to motivate the kids to see beyond what is on the television and see that this affects communities, even small ones like ours.”