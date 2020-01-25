The Onslow County Museum (OCM) hosted their monthly Family Fun Friday make-and-take craft event, Jan. 17. Each month the museum picks a different theme and focuses on teaching children fun and exciting facts about them. January’s theme was Outer Space.
“We have not done space in over 10 years,” said Emily Baker, educational director with OCM. “We decided to focus on constellations first. This is a good kick off to our Kids Discovery Exhibit which is opening in June. Each month we will pick something new and wrap up at the big Summer Art Program, which is every June and July.”
Children were able to make constellations and star gazers out of craft supplies.
“We try to offer free family fun as often as possible,” said Lisa Whitman-Grice, museum director at the OCM. “The Second Wednesday of the Month is Wilderness Wednesday, which we hold in Sneads Ferry at the Environmental Education Center and then every third Friday we hold the Family Fun Fridays here in Richlands.”
The museum is a registered Blue Star Museum, which means every Memorial Day to Veterans Day they offer free admission for military and their families.
“I like coming to these and I am very excited we are learning about space,” said Jaxson Watts, an 8-year-old aspiring astronaut. “I love outer space and I cannot wait to go there.”
The event’s hours are 3 to 5 p.m. every month. For more information about upcoming events call (910) 324-5008.