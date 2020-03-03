The ambassador of the State of Kuwait in Washington D.C., H.E. Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, revealed Kuwait’s contribution of $10 million to the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial, Feb. 24.
The effort to build the memorial has been ongoing since 2011 by the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association (NDSWM).
Scott Stump, CEO and president of NDSWM said, “This lead donation by the Government of Kuwait is an important validation of the historical importance of Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, and is a display of the deep, special and lasting friendship between our two countries. We are honored and humbled by this tremendous show of support.”
In 1991, the United States of America liberated Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.
The memorial’s design will commemorate the historical significance of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm while honoring the service and sacrifice of the United States of America and coalition military personnel who defended Saudi Arabia and liberated the people of Kuwait.
In December 2014, President Obama signed the memorial’s enabling legislation into law. In March 2017, President Trump signed the law authorizing the memorial to be built near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in an area – 1 location. In June 2018, a site located in close proximity to the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial received approval.
The Memorial is projected to be completed by 2021.