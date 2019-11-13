For decades military retirees have dusted off their ribbon stacks, pressed their trousers and slid back into their uniforms to honor the Marine Corps birthday.
Goettge Memorial Field House on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune overflowed with the rich histories and experiences of hundreds of retired Marines at this year’s Regiment of Retired Marines 244th Marine Corps Birthday Ball, Nov. 9.
“This is an exciting event,” said event chairman Mark Munger, a retired master sergeant. “The multigenerational camaraderie of Marines, young and old, is something to revel in. The legacy provided by the men and women in this room really speaks to those that follow them.”
Much like unit Marine Corps Birthday Balls, the retiree ball featured a ceremonial cake cutting by the oldest and the youngest attendee. Maj. General Julian Alford, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune, was the guest of honor. Active duty Marines handled the ceremony proceedings, presenting colors and acting as escorts, while the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Brass Quintet performed during the ceremony.
“Retirees are always more than happy to come and get to share stories among others that have served,” Munger said. “We have recipients of the Navy Cross, Silver Star and Purple Heart; countless major honors are here tonight. This array of war heroes and Marine heroes is great. These young men and women get to be in the presence of greatness and share their stories with people who can truly understand.”
The retiree ball attracts veterans from all across the country, many returning to MCB Camp Lejeune, a site in their service history.
“It was an honor to be invited,” said Alford. “The Onslow County community has a relationship unlike anything I have ever seen anywhere. The pride in our military and the support systems in place for our veterans and active duty Marines is unique to this area. It must be why so many people stay here when they retire.”