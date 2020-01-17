Lejeune High School has had many students receive the recognition of Military Child of the Year, an award presented in Washington D.C. to a dependent of each branch. The annual award is also accompanied by the recognition of hardships that military children endure and a $10,000 check. This year, LHS has four semi-finalists for the award, indicating a high probability that LHS could once again be represented in the 2020 Military Children of the Year.
Abigail Paquin is a senior at Lejeune High School. The most impactful part of being a military child to her is traveling and getting to experience diverse people and cultures. Having her dad overseas for much of her junior and senior year has been a difficult experience, but Paquin believes it is her focus on service and empathy that made her stand out for this award. Paquin plans on attending UNC Chapel Hill for Psychology and becoming a marriage and family therapist or mental health counselor for military families.
Nikolas Cooper is a junior at LHS who will be moving to Kentucky next month due to his father’s retirement. Cooper values the resiliency that being a military child has instilled in him, especially after enduring deployments, moves and being diagnosed with left ventricular hypertrophy, a heart condition which left him ineligible to participate in sports last winter. Cooper has immense involvement in his community and high school. He plans on majoring in linguistics at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbour and potentially working for the FBI.
Lee Balderaz is a senior at LHS who has aspirations of becoming a cardiologist after attending ECU for biology. Balderaz believes that his military child experience is irreplaceable and has instilled great values such as discipline and adaptivity in him, despite having to constantly move and having a father deploy. He also plays an active role in serving his school and community.
Dean Fecteau is a senior at LHS who is grateful to the military for the opportunity he has had to live abroad. Experiencing all different cultures has been an exciting challenge to Fecteau, but he strives to make a difference in others’ lives by participating in the JROTC program, as well as many sports and extracurricular activities at school. He plans on attending a four year university and commissioning in the military.