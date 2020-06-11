While concerns surrounding COVID-19 may have derailed the Lejeune High School Class of 2020’s senior year, and likely any summer vacation plans, seniors are maintaining their good spirits with a different kind of cruise. Instead of taking to the high seas, students and their families will have a chance to take a drive around Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune as a group.
This “Senior Cruise” will take place on MCB Camp Lejeune, June 13, starting at 9 a.m. Coordinated by local parents, the event aims to give seniors a proper send off into their respective futures. Starting at the high school, cars will travel down Stone Street to Seth Williams Boulevard, down Kent Road and back up Brewster Boulevard to finish the loop.
Seniors are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. in the back bus loop. Students are also encouraged to be driven by a parent, legal guardian or older sibling in lieu of driving themselves. To practice proper social distancing, students should only ride with those they have been quarantining with.
Cars can be decorated in a school-appropriate manner. Base residents are invited to line the route and show their support for the Class of 2020.