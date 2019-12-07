The Lejeune High School Theatre Guild puts on two productions each year. This fall, they will be performing ‘Clue’, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
The murder mystery presents many unique challenges, such as a secret passageway built into the set and a need to keep track of the evidence and information passing hands. Director Jonathan Conner and the cast are not shying away from the challenge.
“It is such a deceptively simple show in performance when, in fact, it's like trying to simultaneously juggle chainsaws, ride a unicycle and play the national anthem on the kazoo,” said Conner.
Much of the cast is comprised of new faces. While three of the 12 cast members are returning actors, the rest bring exciting new energy to the program. Several cast members, such as Grace Moore and Abigail McKay, are homeschooled or part time students. These students are excited for the opportunity they have to participate in a theatre group on base. The LHS Theatre Guild has put on productions in the past such as The Great Gatsby and Junie B. Jones that were filled with talented actors and beautiful sets.
Clue is based on the 1980s film adaptation about the beloved board game. It is a light-hearted play full of jokes, slapstick humor and a murderer on the loose.
Two more shows will run Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Children under 2 are free.