This month our featured teacher is Beth Knappenberger of Lejeune High School.
Knappenberger is an English teacher who has been a pillar of the LHS community for over 20 years with decades of teaching experience under her belt. Aside from teaching 11th grade English, she also teaches advanced placement language and composition, college prep and is a cadet instructor. She has been involved with student programs such as journalism and student clubs throughout her tenure. With an extensive list of educational institutions on her resume, she is particularly fond of her undergraduate institution Edinboro University. Knappenberger’s vision is to be among the world’s leaders in education, enriching the lives of military-connected students and the communities in which they live. She believes it is her mission to educate, engage and empower each student to succeed in a dynamic world.
Q. What encouraged you to pursue your job as an educator?
A. I had excellent, scholarly teachers on my educational journey; they have served as my mentors and piqued my interest in academia.
Q. What encouraged you to pursue education within your specific age level/curriculum?
A. I love upperclassmen; the Lejeune High School juniors and seniors are almost young adults, and they share my thirst of knowledge- or at least they play along with me! I think they know my passion for writing and literature!
Q. What is your main classroom philosophy?
A. Two words- students first!
Q. What is a lesson you have learned from your students?
A. There are too many lessons learned to enumerate from students throughout my tenure; I have learned so much from my students. Almost all of my technology education has come from this digital generation; they teach me all the newest apps and trends; I teach them how to use technology to further their education. It is a win-win situation.
Q. What is your favorite part of being an educator?
A. Students! I think you can see a theme evolving throughout this interview. The lightbulb moment when a student “gets it” or when a student looks up at the clock at the end of class and says “wow, this class went by quickly!” Those are the moments for which I teach.
Q. What advice would you give to upcoming/new educators?
A. Respect your students and celebrate even the littlest success with them.
Q. What are three words that would describe your life outside of the classroom? (hobbies, interests, etc.)
A. Three words, gym, travel and nature, describe me outside the classroom.
Q. What is a favorite memory from your teaching career?
A. There are so many superlatives but they all involve experiences with students either within the classroom or in extracurricular activities. Among them are the moments when alumni show up at my classroom door to visit or when a student gets accepted to their dream college.
Q. What advice would you give to a parent of a third grade student?
A. Parents- take a nap so you are alert and awake when your teenagers are!
Q. What changes would you like to see implemented in the school system within the next five years?
A. I would like to see more teacher empowerment and less micromanaging above the school level. Let me teach!
Q. What are the biggest challenges you face as an educator in a military town?
A. I have learned to be flexible, maybe even fluid, with children of active-duty military.
Q. Is there anything else you’d like to share about being an educator?
A. I’m fortunate that education chose me; it’s the best career ever!