2020 is the start of a new decade, and Lejeune High School seniors are preparing to enter it full of enthusiasm and hope. Some of these 79 students have been together since freshman year, but others are completely new to the area and the school.
“This Senior class is different because they show ambition to do better and be better,” said Christine Silas, president of the parent group organizing LHS senior’s Grad Night. “Having a LHS senior of my own, I've watched most of these kids grow into amazing young people, who I know will go on to do great things.”
Silas has been working closely with Abigail Paquin, senior class president, and Taylor Pound, senior class vice president, as they work to get senior privileges, such as “spirit wear” on specific days, approved in hopes of increasing overall school morale.
“We just want the seniors to be proud of where they go to school. In a community where nowhere is home, we want LHS to feel like home,” said Paquin.
Silas and other parents recently hosted a Senior Picnic at the Hospital Point Recreation Facility in hopes of rallying the seniors for Project Graduation. During the picnic, the seniors played backyard games, ate catered food and enjoyed spending time together as a class. They also voted on what they wanted to do for Project Graduation. The parents hope they will be able to work with the seniors to provide a night full of fun events such as a River Boat tour and private ice skating experiences according to Silas.
Traditionally, Project Graduation has consisted of a trip to Jungle Rapids and Defy Gravity. This year the program wants to do something unique and different to give LHS seniors a night to remember. It may only be October, but these seniors and their parents are already anticipating what’s in store for the future.