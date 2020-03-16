North Carolina school bus safety laws apply on our installations. Motorists are not allowed to pass a school bus, if it is stopped, or in the process of stopping, to pick up or drop off children. All vehicles are required to stop and for those who do not, people are watching. School bus drivers, safety monitors, parents and bystanders can report school bus violations to the Provost Marshal’s Office at 910-451-3004.
According to Lt. Marcos Vega, with PMO, bystanders should relay as much information as they can safely observe, including license plate, driver description, location of violation and any identifying features on the vehicle. Law enforcement will respond, investigate the complaint and issue a citation, when appropriate. “Violations of the school bus law carry some of the most severe penalties, including a 90 day suspension and 4 points on your base driving record,” said Lt. Vega. Convictions for this type of violation can also increase your insurance rates.
PMO reminds motorists that all traffic is required to stop for school buses on any two-lane roadways, with or without a median. On four lane roadways with a median, only traffic following the bus must stop. On roads with four or more lanes and a center turning lane, only traffic following the bus must stop. For further guidance on when to stop, please visit www.ncbussafety.org.