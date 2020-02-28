Lunchtime Book Club builds community connections
For the past three years, the third Thursday of every month has marked a Lunchtime Book Club at the Research Library on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The club is open to all authorized patrons and has been building bridges between individuals as well as base agencies.
“It’s a really great way to build connections,” said Jana Guitar, the program’s coordinator. “We have visitors from a lot of the different facilities on base coming together to talk about reading.”
The group has also helped broaden some members’ literary interests.
“I have read so many books I would not usually read,” said Monique Glover, who has been attending meetings for about a year. “Hearing other people’s perspectives makes you a bit more open minded and you end up catching some things that you miss.”
Others, like Sgt. Crystal Rodriguez, II MEF Information Group, saw her first meeting as a way to make new friends over her love of reading.
“A lot of the people around me don’t read at all,” said Rodriguez. “I needed an outlet to talk to people about [books] with.”
Guitar recommends that participants bring their own lunch to meetings. However, dessert is provided. Door prizes themed around discussed books are also occasionally available. All participants should come with a desire to read and engage in discourse.
“When we read a book it will often springboard into a topic that is culturally relevant or something we have all experienced,” Guitar said. “It really grows a bond or an understanding.”
Books to be discussed are also agreed upon by members.
“We decide on what books we plan to read in a very communal way,” Guitar said. “We try to make sure they are available at our local libraries and as e-books.”
A flyer listing the club’s upcoming books to be discussed is available on https://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/libraries.