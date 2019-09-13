Runners rejoice! Following a year’s hiatus due to the effects of Hurricane Florence, the Marine Corps Half Marathon and 5-mile Run is returning to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
Marine Corps Community Services is hosting the Marine Corps Half Marathon and 5-mile run on Sept. 14. Starting at Goettge Memorial Field House, service members and their families will prepare for one of two possible courses. The Half Marathon begins at 7 a.m. while 5-mile runners will set off at 7:20 a.m.
“A lot of runners use this run as a test run for the Marine Corps Marathon, in Quantico, VA which is in October,” said Mary Troja, fitness branch head with Marine Corps Community Services. “The race last year had to be cancelled due to the storm, so we are excited to have it this year.
The Marine Corps Half Marathon tests runners' stamina and endurance throughout a scenic course. The race also exposes runners to life aboard a Marine Corps base, winding through MCB Camp Lejeune’s communities before arriving back at Goettge. Troja says the certified course lends itself to setting course records.
“The Half Marathon will leave from the field house and go down through officers’ country, turns down Brewster and comes back down Stone Street,” said Troja. “It is a fast and flat course.”
Though there are incentives to being a top finisher, what matters most is having a good time in a way that’s good to one’s body.
“There will be prizes given out to the top three males and top three females at every age group and overall winners,” said Troja. “This course has no time limit, and is fun for all ages.”
Registration must be completed prior to 6 a.m. on Sept. 14, for anyone wanting to compete. The cost is $70 for the Half Marathon and $50 for the 5-Mile. For more information, call (910)-451-0025 or visit https://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/grandprix.