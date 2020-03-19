In the wake of COVID-19 concerns, the Marine South Expo 2020 has been cancelled according to a statement from Marine Military Expos.
“The health and safety of Camp Lejeune service members and their families, our exhibitors and staff and the entire Marine Corps Community of Interest is of the utmost importance to us,” the statement read. “After closely monitoring the risk and impact of COVID-19 on a daily basis, as well as consistently consulting with Marine Corps authorities, the Marine South Expo has officially been cancelled on the authority of the Commanding General of Marine Corps Installations Command East, Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford.”
Recent developments across the nation made cancelling the expo, “an essential step in the interest of both personal and public safety,” according to the release.
The statement also made note that more information for contractors will be available in the coming future.
“We understand the financial implications that this situation is causing for our exhibitors, sponsors and partners,” the statement read. “You can expect a full FAQ in the next several days on our website, which will help address questions moving forward, to include a(n) … action plan as soon as it is in place. We are grateful for every member of the Marine Military Expos constituency and thank you for your understanding and patience. Our team is committed to each of you and we will be in touch. Stay safe, stay healthy and Semper Fidelis.”