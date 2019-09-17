The annual Marine Corps Half Marathon attracted more than 1,200 runners to Goettge Field House aboard Camp Lejeune Saturday for the 2019 USAA Grand Prix series race.
Along with the 13.1-mile race, the event also hosted a 5-mile run for those who did not want to commit to the full half-marathon. During the half marathon, mile 5 was dedicated at Heroes Mile and hosted 100 pictures of fallen heroes.
“Every 50 feet or so there is a poster set up with a hero on it,” said Glenn Hargett, assistant city manager with the City of Jacksonville. “We try to get as many hometown heroes as possible and make sure that fallen Camp Lejeune service members are represented.”
The runners were fired up Saturday morning as throngs of people dashed past the starting line in their respective races.
“Last year’s race had to be cancelled due to the storm, so we were excited to see that over 1200 participants signed up this year,” said Everett Vaughn, markets and brand manager with Marine Corps Community Services Camp Lejeune-New River. “We set the Heroes mile up at mile marker 5, so that we have a straight away for people to be able to really feel the impact.”
The Marine Corps Half Marathon is a MCCS event, and the Grand Prix Series falls under MCCS Semper Fit Division, said Hargett.
“The ½ marathon went really well” said Austin Raposa, second lieutenant with 8th Engineer Support Battalion. “Around mile 10 got pretty miserable but we just had to push through it.”
Awards were presented to the top three Overall Masters finishers, top male and female Overall, Crankchair racers and to the following age categories: 9 and under, 10-12, 13-16, 17-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70 and over.
The number one overall finisher in the half marathon was Tom Hutmacher, age 71, with a time of 1:08:23.