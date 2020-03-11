Contrary to popular belief, the Marine Corps Community Services Community Center at Tarawa Terrace is not exclusive to TT residents.
“(The center) is here to improve the quality of life for all military members and their family in the area,” said Michelle Wilson, facility manager. “It is an MCCS center that just so happens to be on TT.”
Runs, community classes, movie nights and the community garden are open to all authorized Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune patrons.
For more information visit http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/community.