The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Region in direct and close coordination with Marine Corps Installations East leadership has made the decision to continue with digital teaching and learning and keep school buildings closed to students for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
While schools will remain physically closed to students, teachers and administrators will continue to work diligently to maintain digital learning programs in order to ensure continuity of education for our amazing students. These programs continue to evolve and differ slightly for each community and school…but the goal is the same, to provide Excellence in Education for Every Student, Every Day, Everywhere.
We know that this decision is disappointing to our staff, students and families alike. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect every community across the Americas footprint. While some states are making decisions to slowly open up aspects of their economies, given the relatively short amount of time remaining in the current school year, DoDEA and military leadership agree that this was the prudent decision for our schools. The health and safety of our students, staff and communities is our highest priority.
This is obviously an extraordinarily challenging and concerning time for all of us. Watching our teachers, students and communities come together to ensure continuity of education for our military-connected students under these circumstances has been incredibly inspiring. Please continue to work diligently and cohesively to ensure that we build upon our successes to this point. Communication, moving forward, will be critical to the maintenance and evolution of these digital learning programs. Feel free to communicate all needs and concerns related to these programs to your teachers and principals. This type of feedback is important to the education process.
Thank you again for your continued support.
For more information regarding DoDEA’s response to COVID 19, go to https://www.dodea.edu/Coronavirus.cfm.