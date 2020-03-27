Niklas Cooper is a junior at Lejeune High School who was recently selected as the winner of the Operation Homefront Marine Corps Military Child of the Year award, a prestigious award given to one dependent from each of the military branches based on their scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, extracurricular involvement and challenges they have faced because of military family life.
“I am immensely humble and appreciative to have received such a prestigious award, and still have trouble believing I was selected,” said Cooper.
Cooper is a member of his school’s cross country and track teams, in student government and the JROTC program. Cooper runs in the Marine Corps Half Marathon on Camp Lejeune each year, an achievement that he takes great pride in. Throughout this last year, he has acquired over 300 volunteer hours ranging from personally sponsored debris clean-ups, mentoring children of disabled veterans, and tutoring in school.
“I believe that forging a bond with my camper at Outdoor Odyssey, a camp for children of disabled veterans, has impacted my life the most,” Cooper said.
Cooper participated in the Semper Fi Fund Kids Camp Outdoor Odyssey last summer and acted as a mentor to a child of a disabled veteran both during the camp, and throughout the school year.
Cooper thinks that it was his well-roundedness and his academic and athletic determination that set him apart from other nominees, but adds that every person nominated for the award would have truly deserved it.
“My father recently retired from the United States Marine Corps after 20 honorable years of service, and this process has truly allowed me to recognize my father's diligence and share his loyalty to this nation. In conjunction with his recognition, I have been given the chance to [look back] on my life as a military child, and genuinely appreciate the memories I have aquired,” Cooper said.
Moving forward, Cooper would like to attend the University of Michigan through their school for Literature, Sciences, and the Arts, and study linguistics or international relations.
Unfortunately, Cooper and the other winners of the Military Child of the Year Award are unable to attend the gala that was going to be held in their honor in Washington D.C. because of COVID-19 precautions.