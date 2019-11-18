Zing Zumm Children’s Museum hosted a Mommy and Me play day for military members and their families, Nov. 6.
While it was called Mommy and Me, the event was open to all with children under five.
“Events like today allow families to interact with other families and network,” said Samantha Plocia, executive director of the museum. “We provide families a safe space for kids to play and learn. It also leads to connections amongst military families, who may be new to the area or perhaps just need other parents to talk. It can be hard for new parents to connect and we aim to provide a place for that.”
Zing Zumm Children’s Museum is for children under ten years old which provides a safe and nurturing environment for families to spend quality time together and children can play uninhibited. The museum’s layout provides children with three separate rooms to interact with.
“I love that it has separate play areas,” said Jessie Bryant, a Marine wife. “I have been to other play areas for kids and often they are just wide open with the older kids and younger kids together. I like this much better. My son is only 10 months old, so he can play and explore in the baby section and I do not have to worry about him getting trampled.”
“I like that the kids can play and the moms can talk,” said Maryan McClintick, another Marine wife. “It’s great too because it is inside and out of the elements. That way it does not matter if it is cold or raining, I know there is always something I can take my daughter to do.”
For more information call (910) 650-2769.