Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) hosted their annual Military Spouse Employment Expo on Marine Corps Air Station New River, Sept. 19.
The event was led by the Family Member Employment Assistance Program (FMEAP). The FMEAP provides employment assistance, training and other career development opportunities to Marine spouses and family members. Their focus is to offer necessary tools and resources to successfully search and secure employment locally or upon transitioning to other areas.
Over 30 vendors and businesses showed up to participate.
"We really wanted to benefit military spouses with a local job fair," said Shelia Covington, personal and professional development advisor with MCCS. "We host a national job fair annually, which is great. Since spouses are stationed locally it makes more sense to hold another one just for them with local representation."
124 military spouses preregistered for the job fair and more were arriving to check out the event.
“I was excited to see a job fair specifically for military spouses,” said Katy Boyle, wife of United States Marine and expo patron. “We just moved here last week, so it is really convenient to see local job opportunities presented in this way.”
Several patrons in attendance were both military spouses and active duty members.
“I will be leaving the Marine Corps in November and this has given me the opportunity to get my feet wet and see what interests me outside of active duty,” said Staff Sgt. Haelyn Holden, Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464.
MCCS will be holding a teen job fair in the spring which will focus on teenage dependents. That event will focus on after-school jobs and volunteer opportunities for students.
“We post a lot of the job openings on our Facebook page, when we find out about them,” said Jenny Ormsby, personal and professional development advisor with MCCS. “We recommend that people follow us to keep themselves updated on local events.”