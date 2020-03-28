The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF) held its first ever Moment of Honor on National Medal of Honor Day, March 25. The moment was a time Americans were welcomed to take a moment to reflect on and appreciate the sacrifices of Medal of Honor recipients.
“By holding a ‘Moment of Honor,’ we can honor these recipients and the values they embody: patriotism, courage, integrity, commitment and sacrifice. On National Medal of Honor Day and every day, we are inspired by their stories and give thanks for all they have done,” said Joe Daniels, NMOHMF president and CEO.
National Medal of Honor Day has been observed since 1990. Since 1863, 3,235 Medals of Honor have been awarded. The most recent was David Bellava, a U.S. Army Soldier who was awarded the honor in 2019 for his actions during the Second Battle of Fallujah.
Medal of Honor recipient Patrick Brady, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen., believes the moment can help people to remember the tenets the medal stands for.
“I am proud to work alongside the NMOHMF to ensure the values of the medal and its recipients – courage, patriotism and sacrifice – will live on for future generations to learn from,” Brady said. “This Moment of Honor gives all Americans the opportunity to reflect on and apply the values the medal represents to their everyday lives.”