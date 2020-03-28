Medal of Honor recipients U.S. Army Lt. Col. Will Swenson (left) and retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Brady pose for a photo at the Capitol Building in Washtington D.C., Feb. 11. The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, which Swenson and Brady work closely with, offered a "Moment of Honor" asking citizens to take time to reflect on the values and sacrifices of Medal of Honor recipients.