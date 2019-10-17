Grace. Poise. Beauty. Service. The Ms. Veteran America Pageant strives to remind us all of the women beyond the uniform. 2019’s rendition of the event took place in Hollywood, California, Oct 13.
The competition highlights the strength, courage, and sacrifice of our nation’s military women. It also emphasizes that these women are mothers, daughters, sisters and wives. Ms. Veteran America is a movement which encourages women veterans to uplift each other and helps them find supportive communities. Proceeds from the event provide housing for homeless women veterans and their children, as women veterans are currently the fastest growing homeless population in America. Over half of homeless women veterans are single mothers.
Melissa West is a Marine Corps veteran and was a finalist in this year’s pageant.
“Competing for Ms. Veteran America was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had,” said West, who served eight years in the Marine Corps before EASing as a sergeant. “Not only did I gain a vast knowledge of the crisis we are facing with the increasing number of homeless women veterans but I also gained newfound bonds with fellow women veterans. Getting to connect with so many like-minded women from all branches of service and from across the country made this an unforgettable experience.”
West also served one deployment during Operation Enduring Freedom.
In total, 25 women advanced to the finals but it was former United States Air Force Lt. Col. Naviere Walkewicz who was took home the title of Ms. Veteran America 2019.
Walkewicz has made it her life’s mission to help other women identify their own traumas and find tools to heal. Born into a military family, Naviere always knew that service would be part of her life. Her parents’ taught her the importance of education, hard work, integrity and compassion. After high school, she went to the Air Force Academy, graduating four years later amongst just 12% of women in her class of 963. Naviere became certified in group fitness.
In 2006 Naviere decided to leave active duty to best support her family’s needs. Naviere got her undergraduate degree in Social Sciences and went on to TD Ameritrade, where she quickly excelled. Two years later, Naviere returned to active duty in the Air Force serving as an executive officer at the United States Strategic Command and earned a promotion to Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force Reserve before transitioning to civil service in the Department of Defense. In 2012, she opened her own fitness studio, which is a zero-judgment safe space for women to be held accountable to their fitness goals while having love and support.
Naviere is a mother of three, a wife to a law enforcement officer, and an active member of her community. She leads events that raise funds for numerous causes, supports the local food bank, and connects with The Women’s Center for Advancement, an area organization offering resources from classes to counseling for women escaping abusive environments.