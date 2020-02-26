Area parents will soon have a new elementary school option for their children. What is currently being called the Southern Elementary School Project plans to open its doors on Folkstone Road in Holly Ridge next August.
The project came about based on hard data by Onslow County Schools (OCS).
“On average, OCS grows by 300 students a year,” said Steve Myers, OCS chief operating officer. “Knowing this, the school system develops long range facilities plans to address these changes. Much of the growth across the district is driven by the close connection Onslow County has with the military. The recent information regarding a move of Marine Forces Special Operations Command West to this area has highlighted the need for a new school.”
The school will also help alleviate the population influx being faced by Dixon schools.
“Right now, Dixon Elementary School (DES), houses close to 1,100 students,” Myers said. “This number does not include the fifth graders which were moved to the new Dixon Middle School in August 2017. If those students were to be added back in, we would have over 1,300 students in a facility originally built for around 700. For the next year and a half, conditions at DES are going to remain tight. Even without the fifth graders, there are 23 mobile classrooms on the DES campus. Once the new school is opened, we will be able to provide seats for all the students within the building itself. This will be a huge plus for the students, staff and parents at DES.”
The Onslow County Board of Commissioners has provided close to $32 million in funding for the Southern Elementary School Project, which is now under construction. The school is projected to hold about 800 students.
“We are grateful to the county for the funding, excited for construction to be underway and look forward to opening the doors to students in August 2021,” Myers said.