Cold weather was not enough to dissuade veteran, active duty and civilian motorcyclists from saddling up and supporting a noble cause at Lejeune Motorsports in Jacksonville, Feb. 15. Rolling Thunder N.C. Chapter 5’s annual Chilly Chili Poker Run remembered those killed or missing in action and promoted education for military families.
About 45 riders in total came out for the event, which lived up to its name on an undeniably chilly morning. According to organizers, it was a fair turnout.
“I’ve seen it where we have had 140 to 160 riders,” said Paul Levesque, a Rolling Thunder member. “It depends on the weather and a few other factors.”
Thankfully, Rolling Thunder members were hard at work preparing vats of chili to warm riders after they finished their run. Some participants staved off the cold in other ways.
“We had a lot of people buy shirts this year to have another layer,” said Paula Howe.
The poker run is an important event for Rolling Thunder’s mission to remember prisoners of war and those missing in action. POW/MIA causes are at the forefront of all the organization’s events and connecting with fellow motorcyclists and sharing that message serves to grow it.
The poker run also memorializes Staff Sgt. Anthony Goodwin, a U.S. Marine Corps infantryman who was killed in Iraq in 2005. Goodwin was an avid supporter of Rolling Thunder. The organization presents a yearly scholarship for military kids bearing his name.
For more information on the Rolling Thunder organization, visit https://www.rollingthundernc5.com/index.html.