Though students are not currently in the classroom teachers, faculty and staff at Onslow County Schools (OCS) are still hard at work. When it comes to the well-being of students, the grind cannot stop.
In the wake of area closures from COVID-19 concerns, Nutrition Hubs were set up at nine schools across the county, March 17. The hubs have served thousands of meals to students and their families in that time. At Southwest Onslow High School (SWOHS) in Jacksonville, almost 300 meals were served over the course of an hour on Thursday, March 19. County-wide, Thursday saw 4,136 meals distributed across the county according to Brent Anderson, executive director of community affairs for OCS.
“Cafeteria workers from all the schools are helping at the different Nutrition Hubs,” said Lauri Crowder, multimedia coordinator at OCS. At SWOHS, staff from Blue Creek Elementary, Meadow View and other area schools worked as a well-oiled machine to keep food flowing and cars moving.
All nutrition hub sites are drive-through or walk-up only. No space is provided for eating on site and multiple meals may be picked up by students, parents or caregivers. Recipients should be prepared to drive up or walk up to the designated area and let staff know how many meals are needed. Hubs are set up at Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnet, Dixon Elementary School, Hunters Creek Elementary School, Jacksonville High School, Northside High School, Northwoods Elementary School, Richlands Elementary School, SWOHS and Swansboro High School.
For more information, visit https://www.onslow.k12.nc.us.