Following a pause over spring break, free lunch provided by Onslow County Schools (OCS) for children ages 1-18 years will resume on Monday, April 20. Except as noted below, lunch and a breakfast item will be provided for pick-up at 10 schools and three satellite sites from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. All locations continue to be drive-through or walk-up only. No space will be provided for eating on site and multiple meals may be picked up by parents and caregivers.
“The school system is acutely aware of the needs of our school community, and we are grateful for all who have been providing food assistance to our children during this crisis,” said OCS
Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins. “As the number of COVID-19 cases has increased over the past weeks, OCS has worked hard to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and maximize available resources. The decision to pause nutrition hubs over the break was not an easy one. However, it allowed our hard-working and dedicated nutrition staff time to retool and prepare for serving through the remaining school closure.”
“Since meal service began on March 17, student nutrition staff working our sites had been going full out,” said Steve Meyer, OCS chief operating officer. “Through Thursday, April 9, they served over 255,000 meals.”
For school-related COVID-19 information, visit https://www.onslow.k12.nc.us/Domain/9099.
School Hubs:
• Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnet School
• Dixon Elementary School* (serving from 11 am – 1 pm)
• Hunters Creek Elementary School*
• Jacksonville High School*
• Northside High School*
• Northwoods Elementary School
• Richlands Elementary School*
• Southwest Elementary School
• Southwest High School*
• Swansboro High School*
*Student Technology Repair Site
Satellite Hubs:
• Belleau Woods:
145 Harbord Drive, Midway Park
• Christian Community Church:
732 9 Mile Road, Richlands
• Belgrade Community Center:
482 Springhill Road, Maysville