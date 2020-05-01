Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order closing all North Carolina Public Schools for face-to-face instruction through the end of the academic year, April 24. The decision comes in light of concerns related to COVID-19. North Carolina is the 37th state to cease face to face instruction for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Barry Collins, superintendent of Onslow County Schools, believes the measure is important in maintaining safety.
“Schools are essential to our community, and we understand Governor Cooper’s decision to close schools to face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the current school year is disappointing,” Collins said. “This means our students will be missing out on many of those things which traditionally mark the end of our academic year. However, we understand the need to prioritize the health and safety of our students, staff and families.
Remote learning will continue in Onslow County, as will programs like Student Nutrition Hubs and Technology Repair sites which support students and families in their remote learning goals.
“District staff will be reviewing the governor’s most recent order and guidance from the State Board of Education to determine the impacts of this unprecedented closure,” Collins said. “As we review (Cooper’s) decision, every step will be taken to provide maximum support and ensure minimal negative impacts to our students, staff and the larger school community. We appreciate the tremendous effort our staff are giving to provide remote instruction, meet our students’ nutritional needs and address their social and emotional learning. The school district remains committed to continuing support for our school community during this challenging time.”