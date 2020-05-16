As a district, Onslow County Schools will be moving forward with a two-part plan to honor the Class of 2020.
The first part of the plan includes a virtual portion which will give each student a chance to be recognized, and honor the school’s valedictorian, salutatorian and others who would normally participate in a live graduation event. These ceremonies will be recorded and broadcast on the district’s YouTube channels at the time the original ceremony would have occurred. Families will be able to join in a shared graduation experience and loved ones who are not able to be here due to travel restrictions, health concerns, or military deployment will be able to view the graduation ceremony.
For the second part of the plan, principals at each of our high schools will be working with their staff on school-based graduation celebrations for the Class of 2020. These events are still in the planning stages but will allow our graduates the opportunity to receive their diplomas and other graduation recognitions.
“Proms, athletic banquets, academic recognition ceremonies, arts performances and athletic tournaments are among the many events which are important to all who are a part of our school community,” said Barry Collins, OCS superintendent. “They mark transitions from one grade to another, from one school to another and from one stage of life to another. This year, social distancing requirements and limitations on the size of gatherings mean these types of events will not be possible. We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our community as we look forward to honoring the Class of 2020, bringing the current school year to a successful conclusion, and taking steps to prepare for 2020-2021.”
School-based graduation celebrations will involve coordination with staff, students, family, and community to ensure they follow appropriate social distancing guidelines and adhere to limitations on the size of gatherings in place at the time.