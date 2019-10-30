National Bullying Prevention is recognized annually during the month of October.
Started in 2006 by the Parent Advocate Coalition for Educational Rights (PACER) National Bullying Prevention Center, the event unites communities nationwide to educate and raise awareness of bullying prevention. Previously held the first week in October, the event was expanded in 2010 to the entire month in order to improve on activities, education and awareness building.
The event is also a pet project of the National Parent Teacher Association, National Coalition for Parent Involvement in Education and National Education Association. Teachers, parents and children were encouraged to use bullying prevention activities and materials at PACER's interactive, animated website for elementary school students to help end bullying.
Childhood bullying can cause school absenteeism, mental and physical stress, poor school performance and poor self-esteem. Statistics from PACER Center’s research show that 160,000 children in the United States miss school each day as a result of being bullied. They believe that teachers and parents can play a critical role in creating a climate where bullying is not tolerated and when adults and children stand together, bullying ends.
According to the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) website, bullying prevention remains one of DoDEA’s top priorities. Multiple events were featured throughout the month including a social media campaign.
National Bullying Prevention Month is recognized in communities across the United States, with thousands of schools and organizations participating in the campaign. Many schools have adapted a strict zero-tolerance policy against bullying in an effort to make schools a safer environment for all who attend.
More information and resources on school bullying can be found at americanspcc.org/bullying-and-schools/.