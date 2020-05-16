Beginning May 11, parents in Onslow County will have the opportunity to complete kindergarten registration online. OCS is working with Scribbles Software to offer the ScribEnroll online enrollment solution. The addition of the ScribEnroll platform allows parents to conveniently complete kindergarten enrollment and schools can more easily manage processes and documentation while tracking and reporting on trends in real time.
The registration site will be housed on the OCS district website at www.onslow.k12.nc.us and any child domiciled in Onslow County who will reach age five on or before August 31, 2020 is eligible for kindergarten.
As part of the kindergarten registration process, parents will need to submit digital copies (scans or pictures) of the following with their registration:
• proof of birth date (birth certificate)
• proof of domicile such as a current (within 30 days) electric or water bill showing the parent/guardian name and address
• copy of the parent/guardian photo ID
Immunization records and the North Carolina Health Assessment will be required prior to the student’s first day but may also be uploaded with the enrollment packet.