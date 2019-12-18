Various individuals and organizations were honored by Onslow County Crime Stoppers for their community contributions at the 20th Annual Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon, Dec. 12.
Crime Stoppers is a community-based organization that allows people to report tips about crimes anonymously by phone or text and receive a reward if the information is valuable to law enforcement. Crime Stoppers operates mostly on private donations. There are an average of 550 calls annually, which result in over 50 arrests.
Joe Yannessa, Crime Stoppers board chairman, led the room filled with a mix of law enforcement agencies through a brief history of the program and thanked the various agencies for their continued involvement in the program.
“The agencies represented in this room deserve our respect and appreciation,” said Yannessa. “We set aside this day every year to make sure we thank everyone for all their efforts. Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) on Camp Lejeune gave us our original $5,000 as seed money to get this program off the ground. They have been with us every step of the way.”
Yannessa said the luncheon was important to recognize the organizations that contributed to Crime Stoppers and helped it flourish. Crime Stoppers was once again named the Board Program of the Year by the N.C. Crime Stoppers Association. The award recognizes the accomplishments of the local program in supporting local law enforcement.
“The type of support we get is varied,” Yannessa said. “It takes law enforcement, it takes businesses and it takes individuals to make the program the success that it is.”
The Outstanding Community Support Recognition Awards were given to NCIS at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Sam’s Funnel Cakes owner Sam Bright, Kell Medical Office owners Bob and Vicki Kell and Smithfield’s BBQ of Jacksonville and Havelock for their support of the program over the years. Special Individual Support Recognition Awards were given to Jacksonville Police Department (JPD) Sgt. Anthony Ramirez and retired Sgt. Randy Butler of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) for their contributions to the program. Two Basic Law Enforcement training students were given the Superior Achievement Award; spring 2019 graduate Officer Steven Sacco with JPD and fall 2019 graduate Officer Trainee David Peck, Sr.
“We have to be the only program in the nation which is an approved civilian federal program” Yannessa said. “Between the work we do in tandem with JPD, OCSO, the Swansboro Police Department, Provost Marshal’s Office and NCIS on Camp Lejeune, we are truly a unique program. People can call one number and give tips to any of those agencies.”
Crime Stoppers can be reached at (910) 938-4273.