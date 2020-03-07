Cold weather did not deter parents and their small children from a day of fun at the Onslow County Library, Feb. 28. The library’s Grow, Learn and Discover event promoted all the above for kids age zero to three while also giving parents a community to engage with.
“It is a great event for this time of year,” said Jennifer Hoag, the event’s organizer. “We try to do as much in this community as we can. In a military community it is not always easy to find something that gets stay at home parents out and socializing.”
The event saw an added dose of community through overlap with other library events.
“I know most of the people from story times,” said Aileen Metcalf, an event-goer, who came with her son Johnny. “We can get to know one another and it gives the kids some time to be social.”
A full list of Onslow County Public Library events can be found at http://www.onslowcountync.gov/150/Library.