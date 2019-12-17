Onslow County Parks and Recreation hosted the Elf in the Woods holiday event at Onslow Pines Park in Jacksonville, Dec. 10.
Centered around the children’s classic, “The Elf on the Shelf,” children completed elf crafts and made their own elf hats. They then had ‘elf snacks’ of donuts and hot chocolate.
“We had about 18 children and their families show up,” said Katie White, recreation supervisor with Onslow County Parks and Recreation. “We were fortunate to have the library partner with us and add a story time to the event and a sing-a-long.”
After the story, children went outside and worked together to find Snowflake, an elf from the story, and save Christmas.
“It was so much fun finding Snowflake,” said 4-year-old Emma. “We had to help the little kids so they would stay on the path.”
After their success, participants watched the Elf on the Shelf film. The kids also weighed in on their favorite part of the day.
“Hot chocolate and donuts,” said 2-year-old Charlie.
“My elf hat and the story,” said 4-year-old Harlow.
For more information visit https://www.onslowcountync.gov/169/Special-Events.