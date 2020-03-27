In an effort to promote social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Onslow County Register of Deeds Office will be amending all in-person services.
At present, approximately 72% of documents that are processed in Onslow County are electronically recorded, meaning the real estate attorney never comes into the ROD office. During this State of Emergency, it is strongly encouraged that all documents are electronically recorded. Anyone who wishes to record documents in person must use the drop box outside of the office. The payment, a phone number and a self-addressed stamped envelope must be included. Those who mail in documents or electronically record will not see any changes. Throughout the State of Emergency, marriage licenses will be available daily by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 910-347-3451, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
All certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates will be available for purchase online and by mail only. If you wish to order online, please visit https://onslowrod.permitium.com/rod. If you wish to order by mail, please send in a letter of request along with a copy of your photo ID, a self-addressed stamped envelope and a money order for $10.00.
Anyone needing to be sworn in as a notary, will need to make an appointment by calling the office.
DD-214’s will need to be recorded in person, appointment only, by calling the office.