Onslow County Schools (OCS) launched the “Say Something”Anonymous Reporting System (SS-ARS) for students, March 9. Say Something is a youth violence prevention program provided at no cost to the district.
Locally, OCS administrators and “Say Something” response teams at each school have been training with SS-ARS since the fall of this school year, and OCS middle and high school students learned how to use the system during trainings. As of January, 2,364 schools and school districts are participating in the Say Something system.
The Say Something program is for reporting any type of serious concerns about students who are struggling or potentially violent. “Tipsters” can send reports on anything from school threats they’ve seen or overheard to personal crises including sexual harassment, self-harm and depression.
The SS-ARS allows youth and adults to securely submit anonymous safety concerns to help identify and intervene upon at-risk individuals before they hurt themselves or others. The system enables school administrators and law enforcement to create effective interventions and to help prevent threatening behavior.
“If a student needs to speak up about a concern, whether it’s about themselves or someone else, but they don’t know who to turn to, ‘Say Something’is here,” said Robert Trumbo, executive director of the Center for Safer Schools. “It’s a robust system that’s always on, always accessible and allows students to voice their concerns anonymously, while making sure their messages are heard by the right adults.”
SS-ARS provides three reporting platforms for users to submit tips as well as a crisis center to examine and triage those tips. When credible tips are received, the crisis center will notify school-based representatives, even after hours when tips are life-threatening and require immediate intervention.
Students can submit a tip through the online SS-ARS by visiting https://www.saysomething.net directly. The free app is available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store, and students can submit tips through the hotline by calling 1-844-5-SAYNOW.