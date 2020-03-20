Free lunch for children ages 1-18 years is available for pick-up at nine schools as of March 17. All sites are drive-through or walk-up only.
Lunch will be provided beginning on Tuesday, March 17 for pick-up from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday at the following schools:
• Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnet
• Dixon Elementary School
• Hunters Creek Elementary School
• Jacksonville High School
• Northside High School
• Northwoods Elementary School
• Richlands Elementary School
• Southwest High School
• Swansboro High School
No space will be provided for eating on site and multiple meals may be picked up by parents and caregivers. Recipients should be prepared to drive up or walk up to the designated area and let staff know how many meals are needed.
For the most accurate and up-to-date school-related COVID-19 school closure information, please visit the OCS Coronavirus (COVID-19) Info & Updates link under OCS in the News at https://www.onslow.k12.nc.us/.