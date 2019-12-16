Onslow County Senior Services hosted their annual Christmas party for over 170 local residents in Jacksonville, Dec. 6.
The sounds of merriment and cheer filled the halls of Onslow County Senior Services banquet hall as patrons gathered to celebrate the season. This long standing tradition of songs, food and good cheer has been upheld for many years.
“This is one of my favorite gatherings,” said Shelly Ashley, senior center supervisor. “We have a cover-all Bingo where everyone wins a prize. We sing songs and eat. Santa even makes an appearance. Seeing the faces of the participants, they get as excited as children. It is a wonderful time.”
As Santa made his way into the room he was met by a sea of applause. Table by table, folks lined up to have their picture made with Santa.
The Sunshine Singers, Onslow County’s all senior choir, led the room in a series of holiday songs.
“We come to this every year,” said Greg Faulkner, Onslow county resident. “We also attend the Friday night Bingo, but this is something really special.”
The event was open to any Onslow County resident over 55 years old and ended with a lunch.
“I like the songs,” said Faulkner’s wife, Linda, as she was on her way to see Santa.
For more information on upcoming events, please go to https://www.onslowcountync.gov/538/Senior-Services.