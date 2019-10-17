The annual Onslow County Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. The annual event honors the Jacksonville – Onslow community’s strong military history and thriving veteran community.
Those seeking entry into the parade will need to have applications and liability forms postmarked no later than Oct. 18, 2019, in order to get a spot. Clubs, businesses and other organizations can find forms at https://www.rollingthundernc5.com.
Participation comes and no charge. Prizes will be given to the top three veteran themed floats.
For more information call (910) 545-0260.