The Onslow County Health Department (OCHD) plans to host two immunization outreaches at the Onslow County Consolidated Human Services building at 612 College Street in Jacksonville. The immunization outreaches will take place on July 25 and Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 910-347- 2154 extension 8810, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are no out of pocket costs. Insurances will be billed and for those without insurance vaccines are provided at no cost through the Vaccines for Children Program.
“We feel it is our duty as public health care professionals to take care of our community through the use of education, awareness, and preventive care,” said Kristen Rich- mond-Hoover, director, Onslow County Health Department.
“It is extremely important that our community takes immu- nization seriously especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
OCHD and Onslow County
Schools (OCS) partner together annually to provide the North Carolina State required vaccines and other recommended vaccines to all middle and high school students at their schools. This partnership has been an ongoing effort to help parents save time, money, loss of work, and academia. Due to new COVID-19 restrictions, the outreaches will take place off school grounds this year.
“We usually offer these specific vaccines onsite at each middle and high school through our Samuel L. Katz award-winning School Immunization Initiative collaboration with the Onslow County Schools,” said Whitney Jezek, child health nursing supervisor for Onslow County Health Department. “With the present COVID19 school rotation schedule, we would most likely not be able to provide the vaccines in the schools before the 30-day suspension deadline. At this time the State has not waived or relaxed the laws for either the vaccines or the required school physical when entering a North Carolina school for the first time like they did for the sports physical.”
Masks are still required in- side the building. Adults will be limited to 1 parent or guardian per child receiving vaccinations. Walk-ins will not be accepted. This is to help maintain social distancing guidelines.