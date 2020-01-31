Parenting, Education, Empathy, Rapport and Support (PEERS) Family Development Center held their 3rd annual Unmasking Family Violence Masquerade Ball at American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville, Jan. 25.
The dresses were extravagant and the masks were vibrant. There was live music by the band The Notorious Clam Slammers, as well as dancing, games and dinner.
“We aim to battle child abuse at all levels,” said Tondrea Leach, executive director of PEERS. “We work diligently in the community. We offer services through parent education programs, adolescent education programs and we offer free child care one day a week so parents can get a break or run errands. Everyone who comes through our doors has had some kind of trauma and we aim to assist them with whatever their needs are to ensure the cycle of abuse does not continue.”
PEERS has been a part of the community for over 40 years. Proceeds went toward allowing PEERS to offer free parenting classes to the community.
“We assist roughly 25 teen parents a year, provide childcare to over 400 (parents) yearly and give anywhere from 300-500 parenting classes a year,” said Leach. “The need is there, and events like this allow us to bring the topic to the table with community leaders and residents alike.”