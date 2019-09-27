Marine Corps Community Services’ Marine and Family program is giving Marines and Sailors a means to cope with their emotions in a constructive way- through music. MCCS Lejeune – New River’s “Pickin’ and Prevention” held its first meeting at the French Creek Recreation Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Sept. 19.
This monthly program meets every third Thursday and aims to give service members the tools they need to make informed decisions. The program advocates for replacing alcohol with creative means of expression and uses music to show service members there are other ways to occupy their time. The event was led by Sam Lewis, an alcohol and substance prevention specialist, who shares his love of music to educate and inform.
“When people talk about alcohol, they often do not understand what a serving size is,” said Lewis. “All drinks are not equal, and our goal is to have those hard conversations with service members about low risk drinking, so they can make better informed decisions.”
Eric Coffman, a clinical and prevention supervisor with MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River’s substance abuse program, assisted with the coordination of the event. Coffman saw the program as a way to keep Marines from developing bad habits.
“We wanted to open up the conversation about low risk substance abuse,” said Coffman. “There are a lot of guys who say there’s not a lot to do in the community so we wanted to give them some positive coping methods and new activities.”
The event’s first meeting focused on reasons people drink, the amounts people drink and the differences between types of alcohol, as well as its effects on the body. Many of the participants discussed that drinking seems to happen a lot out of boredom. Others stated many people drink because of stress. Lewis brought up other, healthier, coping strategies while teaching the service members about music.
“We want to give people a reason to get connected with the recreation centers and get involved in the community,” Coffman said. “If they have other things to do, and have a better understanding of what they are putting into their bodies, they can make better choices.”
For more information on substance abuse programs or the Pickin’ and Prevention program visit http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/substanceabuse/.