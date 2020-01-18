Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune hosted the Special Olympics Onslow County Polar Plunge at Onslow Beach, Jan. 11.
The plunge gave the participants a chance to take a cold dive on an unseasonably warm January day, while raising awareness and money for the local Special Olympics athletes.
"The Polar Plunge is the annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Onslow County," said Christina Aultman, local coordinator for the Onslow County Special Olympics. "The program supports over 1,500 local athletes in various sports activities. Fundraising is instrumental for us because none of our athletes ever pay to participate … we provide everything they need. This is typically our biggest fundraiser of the year.”
Other activities included a costume contest and live music.
"This event raises awareness and focuses on inclusion," said Christopher Padrick, community officer with Jacksonville Police Department and coordinator with the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), another major fundraiser for Special Olympics. "The Polar Plunge helps to subsidize expenses to support our local program. The LETR tries to be as involved as possible. These volunteers come help us with our events and we come to support them at theirs. We help over 40,000 athletes across North Carolina each year."
Many base personnel and local community members showed up to support the cause by taking the plunge.
"I love the water," said Paula Wells, who came with her husband, retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Gale Wells. "My husband and I both work for Carolina East and when we heard about this opportunity we knew we needed to be a part of it."
For athletes and their families, the plunge was another fun challenge focused on building community.
“This was great fun; the water was cold but it felt great afterwards,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Gordan Kendall, Marine Air Support Group 14 Personal Support Detachment. “I came out here with my brother Ryan (Baker), who is one of the adult athletes and we had a blast.”