Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) Lejeune - New River offers several fitness centers and group work out sessions for all ages. One popular class, POUND, recently returned. The class is held at Wallace Creek Fitness Center every Monday at 11:30 am.
“This class is a fun stress release,” said Cynthia Nealey, group exercise instructor with Wallace Creek Fitness Center. “You get to become the music. When you don't know what to do, you just pound the ground.”
Participants are asked to “become the music” during an exhilarating full-body workout that combines cardio, conditioning and strength training. Using Ripstix, weighted drum sticks engineered specifically for exercising, POUND transforms drumming into an incredibly effective way of working out.
“It works on your hand eye coordination,” Nealey said. “Any time you cross your midline, it improves coordination, your balance and your leg strength. POUND’s slogan is ‘the rock-out workout’. One hour of POUND burns as many calories as a one hour spin class, but without the feeling of exhaustion that typically comes with one hour of spin.”
Many of the current students have been coming since the class began, but several students are new to this type of work out.
“This class is awesome,” said Lenci Rodriguez, POUND participant. “It's fun. I'm not coordinated at all, but I can still get it … If I can do it, anyone can. You don't even realize how much you are moving because you're too busy concentrating on keeping the rhythm with the sticks.”
“You can't make a mistake, you just get a drum solo” Nealey said.
More information on POUND or other group exercise classes can be found at https://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/groupexercise.