The Power Line Technician Program at Coastal Carolina Community College (CCCC) held its graduation ceremony for its first group of Skillbridge graduates, Dec. 5.
The Power Line Technician course is in its second year at CCCC, but 2019 marks the first time it has partnered with the Skillbridge program through Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Of the 21 students who graduated the course, 18 were Skillbridge graduates. One was a Marine Corps veteran and two were civilians.
CCCC partners with the military to provide career skills training to active duty transitioning military service members to prepare them for a career in the power line industry. Upon transitioning from the military, graduates are ready for an apprenticeship with various companies; many of which were present at the graduation ceremony to speak with potential hires.
“This 16-week course offers people interested in the field experience on the pole, basic understanding of fundamentals and an opportunity for hands on training,” said Jason Stickney, power line technician instructor with CCCC. “Moving forward, we will be making the course 15 weeks in an effort to offer it one additional time a year. Many companies make this course worth 6 months experience towards a graduates’ 4-6 year apprenticeship. Most of our graduates are leaving with their commercial driver’s license (CDL) as well, which many companies look for when hiring.”
While the course is still in its infancy, graduates have been in contact with many industry representatives and partners throughout their training.
During their graduation ceremony, graduates demonstrated their newly learned skills: climbing poles, fixing power units, rescuing injured coworkers and replacing broken cross beams.
“This class has been amazing,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mike Riddle, a Skillbridge student with the Power Line Technician Program. “I did not know anything about being a lineman when I started, but now I have tools to get off the ground. If someone wants to work outside, enjoys hard work and does not shy away from heights, this is a fantastic option for employment after the military.”