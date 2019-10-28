Marine Corps Community Services hosted their annual Pumpkin Bash at Tarawa Terrace Community Center (TTCC), Oct 19. Goblins, ghouls, princesses, knights and a bevy of other costumes and decorations were on display. The event was a warm-up to Halloween, offering a variety of activities featuring all things spooky.
Meredith Murphy, 9, took a break from archery to help her sister, Eleanor, pick out a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.
“This is a pretty cool party,” said Meredith Murphy. “I like that there is stuff for us older kids to do and not just stuff for the babies.”
“I like the bouncy house,” said Eleanor Murphy.
Lucy Brown, 4, dressed like a fairy, spent most of her time dancing.
According to Sarah Barnett, her family frequents the TTCC events as often as possible.
“They have events regularly and they are typically free,” said Barnett. “This is a great place for those of us with multiple (kids). We have two sets of twins, so with four kids under four, I will take inexpensive, kids friendly entertainment close to home as often as I can.”
The Barnett family has lived on base for several years and says the Pumpkin Bash is one of their favorite events.
“All the kids always look so cute in their costumes,” Barnett said. “There are always really adorable places to take pictures and let the kids run wild. It great fun.”
Josh Dickerson, event volunteer, noted that the event has grown in participation and event in recent years.
“I brought my son to this two years ago, and there were not nearly as many kids, “ said Dickerson. “Then with the storm and everything flooding everything out last year, I was glad to pitch in to help this year. Its great fun for all the kids, but a lot of the parents get dressed up too.”
Families used their imagination to create costumes good enough to win one of several costume contests. Regardless of a group or individual contest, the kids were all dressed in their best and having fun showing off their costumes.
For more information on community center events, visit https://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/community.