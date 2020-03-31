As high school seniors seek to beef up their resumes in pursuit of higher education, a local veterans group wants to help out local military dependent kids.
Rolling Thunder NC Chapter 5’s annual Staff Sgt. Anthony Goodwin Scholarship is available to military dependents of active duty and retired service members. The scholarship is named in honor of Goodwin, a U.S. Marine Corps infantryman who was killed in action in Iraq in 2005.
To qualify, applicants must not have been former recipients of the scholarship and must be between the ages of 17 and 21. An application must be postmarked no later than July 11, 2020.
For more information, and to find an application, visit http://www.rollingthundernc5.com/rtnc-5-scholarship.html.