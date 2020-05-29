Onslow County Board of Education board members have unanimously approved a revised calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The calendar revisions were made in response to Senate Bill 704 which was signed into law by Governor Cooper, May 4. Included in the bill, were provisions affecting school calendars for the upcoming academic year. Changes required districts to develop plans for remote learning. Calendars were required to set aside five days for remote learning.
The first day of school has been moved to Aug. 17. Semester course exams will be completed on Friday, December 18, and the last day for students will be May 28, 2021, the Friday before Memorial Day.
The district’s two year-round schools, Clyde Erwin Elementary and Northwoods Elementary, to a traditional calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Due to the large number of questions surrounding fall school re-entry, staff recommended making the move from year-round to traditional for the upcoming school year,” said Brent Anderson, OCS chief communication officer. “The change will give our families a definite start date for school and make preparations for the fall more effective and efficient for district and school staff as we work on plans for safely reopening in the fall.”
Parents who chose to attend either Clyde Erwin Elementary or Northwoods Elementary through the district’s magnet process will be given the opportunity to work with their child’s school if they wish to make a change to their decision because of the calendar revision.
“While it was not an easy process, we wanted to move forward with a decision to allow our parents, staff, and community time to prepare,” said Dr. Barry Collins, OCS superintendent. “We appreciate their support and understanding and know that having a date for the planned start of school gives everyone, especially our military-connected families, time to make important decisions for the fall.”